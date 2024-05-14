Police search for stolen '22 Acura

An Acura left parked on Imperial Court was stolen in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The owner of a black 2022 Acura RDX reported that he had left his vehicle parked on Imperial Court on Friday. On Thursday, the vehicle was missing.

At the time of the police investigation, the owner was in possession of both key fobs for the vehicle.

The owner describes the vehicle as being all black, with tinted windows, black/chrome rims, and red brake callipers. The vehicle had yellow headrest covers on the front two seats with the word 'Guyana' on them.

Police have canvassed the area in search of video and information. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at (905) 775-3311, (705) 436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous, not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.