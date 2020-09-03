BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police launched a search and rescue on Lake Simcoe at the Government Dock at the end of the 30th Sideroad in Innisfil Thursday.

Multiple police agencies and emergency crews were at the scene. South Simcoe Police Staff Sergeant Henry Geoffroy tells CTV News Barrie tonight that they were looking for a woman in her 20s.

He went on to explain that the woman had fallen overboard while touring with friends on Kempenfelt Bay. The search has been called off for the night due lack of light, weather and rough waters.

Police got the initial call earlier this afternoon, around 3 p.m. Witnesses reported several emergency vehicles in the area. By 6 p.m. the Search and Recovery Unit arrived at the scene.

South Simcoe Police say the search will resume in the morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.