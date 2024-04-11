BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police search for missing vulnerable man

    Police are searching for, 19-year-old, Tyler Skilton from Newmarket Ont., who went missing on Tue., April 9, 2024. (Source:YRP) Police are searching for, 19-year-old, Tyler Skilton from Newmarket Ont., who went missing on Tue., April 9, 2024. (Source:YRP)
    Investigators with the York Regional Police are searching for a vulnerable 19-year-old man from Newmarket.

    Tyler Skilton was last seen on Tuesday, leaving his residence on Tango Crescent.

    Police say he has not been seen since, and his family is concerned about his well-being.

    Investigators believe he may have boarded a bus at the Newmarket Terminal on Yonge Street and was on Yonge Street and Highway 407 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

    Skilton is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, and a short beard.

    The day he went missing, Skilton wore black clothes with a white logo, a black hat, and black shoes with white soles.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7141.

