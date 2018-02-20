

An active search is underway in Port Severn for a Midland senior who has been missing for two weeks.

The OPP is searching an area around Port Severn Road North for 77-year-old Gerry Storoschuck. This is where his vehicle was found over the weekend.

OPP Const. Martin Hill says the warmer weather is providing officers with an opportunity to find clues that may have been difficult to find in the snow.

Storoschuck has been missing for two weeks. Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.