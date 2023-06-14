Police search for missing senior in Alliston

Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior.

According to OPP, Brenda was last seen in the west end of Alliston Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

She is described as 5'6" tall and approximately 140 to 150 lbs.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-coloured top and grey shoes. She may be wearing a blue jacket, according to police.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area as police search for her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.