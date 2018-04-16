

Police are searching for a missing Penetanguishene woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 days.

Catherine O’Hanley, 56, was last seen at an Elizabeth Street home in Midland on April 5. She was reported missing to police on Sunday.

O’Hanley is described as a white woman, 5’2”, 100 pounds, a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

O’Hanley is known to travel between Midland and Orillia.