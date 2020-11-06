BARRIE, ONT. -- Police in Newmarket are searching for a missing girl not seen since Wednesday evening.

York Regional Police investigators say 14-year-old Felisha Bradley left her house on MacIver Boulevard around 8 p.m. and hasn't been heard from since, which they say is out of character.

Police say her family is "growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing."

Police will search the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive, canvassing for video surveillance.

Felisha is five feet two inches tall with a medium build and brown hair.

Residents are encouraged to check their security video from Wednesday morning to see if anything could assist in the investigation.

Police created an online portal for the public to upload videos and images.

Anyone with information is urged to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.