Police search for missing Midland, Ont. woman
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Midland woman.
Provincial police say 39-year-old Shelby Savage was last seen in the King St. and Dominion Ave. area in Midland at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Savage’s friends called police on Thursday to report her missing to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Savage is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a long black coat.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
