

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing man from the Midland area.

David King, 55, was last seen leaving his home on August 30 around 2:00 p.m.

King is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, medium build with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a t-shirt.

Police say he may be driving a 1999 grey Buick with the Ontario licence plate AWKT065.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.