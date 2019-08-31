Featured
Police search for missing Midland man
Family is concerned for the well-being of 55-year-old David King who hasn't been seen since August 30 (Police Handout)
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 7:07PM EDT
Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing man from the Midland area.
David King, 55, was last seen leaving his home on August 30 around 2:00 p.m.
King is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, medium build with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a t-shirt.
Police say he may be driving a 1999 grey Buick with the Ontario licence plate AWKT065.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.