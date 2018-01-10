Featured
Police search for missing Barrie man last on Sunday
Randy Seiler can be seen in these undated photos provided by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:57PM EST
Police are searching for a Barrie man who was last seen on Sunday.
Randy Seiler was last seen at this home on Leslie Street. Barrie police say the 39-year-old hasn’t been to work and left his home without his personal belongings.
His family says this is very out of the ordinary for Seiler and is concerned for his well-being.
Seiler is described as being 5’10”, 145 pounds with a thin build, brown wavy hair, and is believed to be unshaven.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.