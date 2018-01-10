

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a Barrie man who was last seen on Sunday.

Randy Seiler was last seen at this home on Leslie Street. Barrie police say the 39-year-old hasn’t been to work and left his home without his personal belongings.

His family says this is very out of the ordinary for Seiler and is concerned for his well-being.

Seiler is described as being 5’10”, 145 pounds with a thin build, brown wavy hair, and is believed to be unshaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.