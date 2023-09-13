Police search for missing 69-year-old man in Bracebridge

Provincial police are searching on the ground and from the skies for a missing man in Bracebridge.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, K9 Unit, and the aviation team are trying to find 69-year-old Bruce (no surname was provided).

Police say he was reported missing Wednesday afternoon when he didn't return home from a hike.

His family said Bruce was last seen around 9:30 Wednesday morning on Lakeshore Drive South.

He is five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build and bald. He was wearing a royal blue rain jacket, running shoes and dark-coloured pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.