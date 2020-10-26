BARRIE, ONT. -- Police continue their extensive search of backyards, fields and wooded areas in Bradford to find a missing 15-year-old boy not seen since Friday evening.

According to police, Siem Zerezghi was last seen at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area.

On Wednesday, South Simcoe Police set up a command post at Bradford District High School. Officers will be joined by members of the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue in the large-scale search of the area for Siem.

"What we are asking is if you have a piece of property here in Bradford, can you search your property, search your out-buildings, maybe a boat, a trailer, or something on the property. Have a look," said Sgt. Dave Phillips.

Siem and his family moved to the area two years ago.

Phillips said he likes to play Fortnite online and are urging gamers to pay close attention.

"If you're a fellow gamer or something like that, that interacts with Siem online, or something like that, we'd love to hear from you," Phillips added.

Police say a team of detectives are carrying out interviews and investigating all avenues to locate the missing boy.

Officers are using ATVs, dogs and a drone to track down Siem's whereabouts.

Siem is a black male, five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.

The search teams plan to be back Thursday morning if Siem isn't found.