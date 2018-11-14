

CTV Barrie





A 61-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach on Tuesday.

Police say the crash happened after 5 p.m. on Beachwood Road when the Wasaga Beach man's vehicle left the roadway and ended upside down in a deep ditch.

According to police, the roads were icy and snow-covered at the time. They believe speed may have been a factor.

The road was closed for several hours for the police investigation.