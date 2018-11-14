Featured
Police say weather a factor in fatal Wasaga Beach crash
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:13PM EST
A 61-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach on Tuesday.
Police say the crash happened after 5 p.m. on Beachwood Road when the Wasaga Beach man's vehicle left the roadway and ended upside down in a deep ditch.
According to police, the roads were icy and snow-covered at the time. They believe speed may have been a factor.
The road was closed for several hours for the police investigation.