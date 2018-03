The Canadian Press





LAURIER TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a missing man whose remains were found in a vehicle in north of Huntsville last week.

Officers say Eugene Kim of Markham was reported missing in October 2017.

Police said last week they found human remains inside a vehicle registered to Kim in Laurier Township, about 55 kilometres south of North Bay.

Police said at the time they were not certain whether the remains were Kim's.

Officers say a post mortem has now confirmed that it was 38-year-old Kim's body in the vehicle.