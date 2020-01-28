Police say man has been charged for driving impaired, and carrying heroin
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 12:59PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 1:28PM EST
BARRIE -- Police say a man was arrested and charged Sunday for driving intoxicated and allegedly carrying heroin for trafficking.
OPP received several calls regarding a car headed northbound along Highway 11 in Gravenhurst that was driving erratically.
The car then hit a snowbank near Sedore Road.
Officers arrived on the scene and began their investigation of the crash.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, police arrested and charged a 45-year-old man from Georgian Bay.
Police say the male was charged for driving a vehicle while impaired by a drug, dangerous operation of the vehicle, possession of heroin for trafficking, driving while suspended and failing to remain at the scene.