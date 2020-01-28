BARRIE -- Police say a man was arrested and charged Sunday for driving intoxicated and allegedly carrying heroin for trafficking.

OPP received several calls regarding a car headed northbound along Highway 11 in Gravenhurst that was driving erratically.

The car then hit a snowbank near Sedore Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and began their investigation of the crash.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, police arrested and charged a 45-year-old man from Georgian Bay.

Police say the male was charged for driving a vehicle while impaired by a drug, dangerous operation of the vehicle, possession of heroin for trafficking, driving while suspended and failing to remain at the scene.