BARRIE -- Orangeville police have arrested four people in connection to an ongoing illicit drug investigation.

On Wednesday, January 29, just after 5:30 p.m., members of the Orangeville Police Service Criminal Investigation Bureau executed a search warrant along Bythia Street at an apartment complex.

Police say they have arrested and charged four males as part of an ongoing community-wide illicit drug investigation.

All four individuals have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and possession for the purpose of trafficking khat.

Police seized approximately $6700 worth of drugs and $2200 in cash.

All four males were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on March 10, 2020.