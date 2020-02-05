BARRIE -- Police say a driver was caught going 67km/h over the speed limit Tuesday night.

Just after 11:00 p.m., OPP was alerted to a driver speeding along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach.

Police say the driver was going 157 km/h in a 90km zone.

A 33-year-old male from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with stunt driving, driving with no insurance and operating a vehicle with a G1 license without a qualified driver.