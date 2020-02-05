Police say driver caught going 157km in a 90km zone
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 11:34AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 12:37PM EST
BARRIE -- Police say a driver was caught going 67km/h over the speed limit Tuesday night.
Just after 11:00 p.m., OPP was alerted to a driver speeding along Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach.
Police say the driver was going 157 km/h in a 90km zone.
A 33-year-old male from Wasaga Beach, has been charged with stunt driving, driving with no insurance and operating a vehicle with a G1 license without a qualified driver.