An Innisfil man is facing a 90-day license suspension, an impaired driving charged and a stiff spike in insurance rates.

OPP from the Nottawasaga Detachment say they found an open bottle of liquor in a car while conducting a traffic stop.

On Jan. 25th, just before 2 p.m., police responded to a number of tips from the public that a vehicle along Mill Street in Essa Township was being operated erratically.

OPP located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police allege they found an open bottle of liquor in the car and arrested and charged the 49-year-old man for impaired driving.