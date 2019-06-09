

CTV Barrie





Police say a 48-year-old man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle rollover in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police were called to the area of Mapleview Drive and 25th Sideroad just after midnight Sunday.

They say the driver of the ATV, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

-“Several factors are being considered whether its drugs, alcohol, electronic devices, whether the equipment that was being used was being used properly," said Const. Paul Catling.

Police are asking anyone with information or secuirty camera footage to contact them.



