BARRIE -- Police are currently investigating potential reports of animal cruelty.

On January 22, OPP were called to a home along County Road 121 in the Township of Minden Hills after residents reported animal neglect in the area.

Police say the allegation involves the miss-treatment and poor living conditions of 14 hunting dogs on the property.

OPP investigators have notified Animal Welfare Inspectors, who are currently working directly with the family to improve the health and well-being of animals at the home.