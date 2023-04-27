Police respond to a weapons call in Barrie

There was a heavy police presence in a southwest neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., April 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Mike Watkins) There was a heavy police presence in a southwest neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., April 26, 2023. (Courtesy: Mike Watkins)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

opinion

opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst

After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver