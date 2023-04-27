Police renew plea for help finding missing Innisfil girl

Police released an image of a missing 14-year-old girl from Innisfil, Ont. (South Simcoe Police Services) Police released an image of a missing 14-year-old girl from Innisfil, Ont. (South Simcoe Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver