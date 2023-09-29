Police renew appeal for tips in Sharif Rahman homicide investigation

Ontario Provincial Police and the Owen Sound Police Service are hoping someone out there holds the key to information that leads to the arrests of three men accused in the death of Sharif Rahman last month.

"Your tip could make a difference," police noted in a release on Friday.

Rahman died following an assault outside his restaurant on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East on August 17.

Police say three patrons of his establishment attacked the 44-year-old man after a dispute over the bill.

Rahman was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and died one week later.

"We understand that this crime has had a significant impact on our small community and that residents continue to have concerns and questions about this tragedy," police stated in a release.

According to police, the public has provided several tips as investigators "work through this complex case," they hope anyone with information, no matter how small, contacts them.

"Both police services have made this investigation a priority and continue to dedicate significant investigative resources to the task of reviewing the information submitted by the members of the public," OPP stated.

THE SUSPECTS

The suspects are described as Caucasian men.

Suspect one is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair. He wore a light blue T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

The second is five feet 10 inches to six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short dark hair, which is longer on top. He wore an orange T-shirt, black shorts and black running shoes.

Both are believed to be in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

Owen Sound police released these photos of two suspects believed to be involved in a violent assault that occurred on 9th Avenue East on August 17, 2023. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)

Police say the third suspect has curly hair and wore shorts and a T-shirt. He may be in his late 40s to mid-50s.

They believe the suspect vehicle is a grey or blue 2000s-model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.

Owen Sound police released this photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a violent assault that occurred on 9th Avenue East on August 17, 2023. The car is believed to be a gray or blue 2000’s model Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute. (Source: Owen Sound Police Service)

Police are also seeking witnesses or video from the area of 2nd Avenue East at 10th Street East and 2nd Avenue East at 9th Street East when the incident occurred and when the suspects were fleeing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Owen Sound police at 519-376-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.