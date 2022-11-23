Police remind motorists to renew licence plate stickers

Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

Canada 0-0 Belgium: Alphonso Davies misses penalty

Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of Canada's World Cup match against Belgium. The game marks a 36-year wait for the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport

Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.

Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.

