The kids are back in school and that brings a reminder from police for motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in school zones as students will be walking, biking and bussing to school.

Police are also warning motorists to respect school buses with flashing lights. There is a $490 fine for passing a school bus when the lights are activated and the potential to lose six demerit points.

"Some drivers claim to be good multi-taskers behind the wheel and this is how they justify habitual texting, talking on their phone or other distractions while driving,” said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes. “To help get the school year off to a safe start, develop a zero tolerance for anyone who claims to be a 'safe' distracted driver. There is no such thing and anyone who claims otherwise is a dangerous driver."

Police say simply holding a cell phone or other electronic device while driving is against the law.