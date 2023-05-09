Police release suspect photos in drive-by shooting that seriously injured man walking dog

York Regional Police have released new information along with suspect sketches in connection to a drive-by shooting in Schomberg that left a man with serious injuries earlier this year.

Police say on Feb.12, the 65-year-old victim was walking his dog on a residential street when a car passed him at high speed, and he made a gesture for it to slow down.

According to police, the vehicle turned around and fired multiple shots at the pedestrian, striking him 13 times.

Police initially suspected it may have been a spontaneous act committed. However, the investigation has since revealed that it was a targeted shooting, but the victim was not the intended target.

Police say the victim is going through a lengthy recovery process but will survive.

Investigators have released sketches of the two suspects in the vehicle and are appealing to the public to help identify them.

The suspects were operating a white 2021 Lexus with Ontario license plate CXAK183, which was reported stolen in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.