

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are asking for help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on Wednesday, April 3.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect on Wednesday, hoping it will assist with the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Police say the incident happened on Cygnus Crescent around 3 a.m. after the homeowner woke up to let the family pet outside.

Officers allege the homeowner was confronted by an intruder who forced his way into the house.

Police say the victim, a woman in her thirties, was treated for injuries at the hospital.

“Investigators can now confirm that assault was sexual in nature,” police said in a press release.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 30s to early 40s, tall with a heavy build. He has brown eyes, a dark buzz cut and scruffy dark beard, and was last seen wearing jeans and a brown zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-0501.