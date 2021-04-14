BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police investigators are looking for witnesses to a suspicious fire in Newmarket after three tractor-trailers went up in flames at a commercial facility.

Police released an image of a man suspected of intentionally setting the fire on Sunday shortly after midnight.

Investigators say the lone suspect was spotted on security footage at the Leslie Street facility the day before the fire.

He is described as a white man with a slim build and dark brown or black hair. He was wearing ripped jeans and a black hoodie with a white t-shirt.

Investigators would like anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.