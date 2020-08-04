Advertisement
Police release images of two men wanted in counterfeit investigation
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 12:40PM EDT
Surveillance images of two men wanted for allegedly using counterfeit currency at the Halibut House Fish & Chips restaurant in Bradford (Photo: South Simcoe Police)
South Simcoe Police have released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection to a counterfeit investigation in Bradford.
On Wednesday, June 24, police say officers were called to the Halibut House Fish & Chips restaurant on Holland Street West after two men - who ordered separately - allegedly paid for their order using counterfeit Canadian bills.
The first suspect is described as
- A white man in his 30s.
- About 5'-10", heavy build with short brown hair.
- He was last seen wearing a Blue Jays baseball cap, a dark coloured jacket, light coloured cargo shorts.
- He was also wearing flip flops with socks and a blue medical mask.
The second suspect is described as
- A white man in his late 30s or 40s.
- About 5'10"-6' with a heavy build with short brown hair.
- He was last seen wearing an untucked yellow button-up shirt, dark chino pants, and black casual shoes.
- He also had a watch on his left wrist, with an orange wrist band and a white medical-style mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.