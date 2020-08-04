South Simcoe Police have released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection to a counterfeit investigation in Bradford.

On Wednesday, June 24, police say officers were called to the Halibut House Fish & Chips restaurant on Holland Street West after two men - who ordered separately - allegedly paid for their order using counterfeit Canadian bills.

The first suspect is described as

A white man in his 30s.

About 5'-10", heavy build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a Blue Jays baseball cap, a dark coloured jacket, light coloured cargo shorts.

He was also wearing flip flops with socks and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect is described as

A white man in his late 30s or 40s.

About 5'10"-6' with a heavy build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an untucked yellow button-up shirt, dark chino pants, and black casual shoes.

He also had a watch on his left wrist, with an orange wrist band and a white medical-style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.