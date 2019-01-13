

CTV Barrie





The search for a missing Kitchener man has come to a tragic end.

The Peterborough County OPP says the body of 47-year-old Brian Tilbury has been recovered from the Crowe River Bay area of Belmont Lake by the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Fire Department.

According to police, Tilbury was last seen ice fishing on Belmont Lake in the Miles of Memories Road area, east of Peterborough on Saturday night.

Police are warning snowmobilers and anglers to stay off the ice, and remind people that no ice is safe ice.

The accident is still under investigation.