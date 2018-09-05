

CTV Barrie





A speeding car in Essa Township caught the attention of officers who say the vehicle had been stolen.

According to police, the SUV was speeding down County Road 90, west of the 5th Line of Essa around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nottawasaga Detachment OPP says a 37-year-old male and 41-year-old female were arrested and taken into police custody.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen from Peel Region and has been placed into safe storage until it can be returned to the owner.