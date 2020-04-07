BARRIE -- A Barrie man faces a slew of charges after a police pursuit that started in Innisfil and ended in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a licence plate violation on Monday afternoon on County Road 89, west of County Road 4.

Police say the vehicle was clocked travelling 140 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone.

The officer pursued the vehicle, but the chase was called off for public safety.

According to police, the driver sped through Innisfil, ignoring stop signs before losing control of the vehicle on the 12th Line and ending up on the railroad tracks.

Police say the driver ran from the vehicle heading down the tracks but was eventually found in a wooded area by the K9 unit.

The 39-year-old accused has been charged with 17 offences, including flight from police and possession of break-in instruments.