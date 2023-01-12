Police pull off a large Fentanyl bust in Collingwood

Provincial police nabbed an alleged Fentanyl drug dealer in Collingwood Wednesday.

In November 2022, the Collingwood crime unit opened an investigation into cocaine and fentanyl trafficking in Collingwood.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Collingwood with assistance from members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) Central Region Canine (K-9) and uniform members of the Collingwood and the Blue Mountains OPP.

Police say officers seized more than $10,000 in cash, as well as a large quantity of Fentanyl, cocaine, and other controlled substances worth an estimated street value of more than $10,000.

The investigation revealed the accused was at large on bail for two previous drug trafficking investigations and was found to be in violation of his current bail conditions.

A 38-year-old Etobicoke man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and Fentanyl, proceeds of crime and failing to comply with his probation.