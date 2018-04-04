

CTV Barrie





The OPP is investigating the sudden death of a woman in Orillia.

The 48-year-old woman was found at a home on Gill Street early Tuesday morning. She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she was pronounced dead.

The OPP crime unit and forensics team are now investigating the woman’s death. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The name of the deceased won’t be released until next of kin is notified.