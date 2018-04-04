Featured
Police probe sudden death of woman in Orillia
An OPP cruiser can be seen outside a home on Gill Street in Orillia, Ont on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. They are investigating the sudden death of a woman. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 4, 2018 12:32PM EDT
The OPP is investigating the sudden death of a woman in Orillia.
The 48-year-old woman was found at a home on Gill Street early Tuesday morning. She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she was pronounced dead.
The OPP crime unit and forensics team are now investigating the woman’s death. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The name of the deceased won’t be released until next of kin is notified.