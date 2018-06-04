

CTV Barrie





A man is in hospital after a shooting outside of a Barrie apartment building.

Barrie police was called to 90 Edgehill Dr. for a reported shooting on Sunday, just after 4 p.m. Those involved with the shooting were gone before officers arrived.

"I heard three rapid shots. It was bang, bang, bang and I knew it was gunshots," one resident told CTV News.

Investigators then got a call about a man who arrived at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with gunshot wounds. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"I saw a white car haul ass out of the driveway. Almost hit another car and tear up the hill," another resident said.

Investigators will only say the person shot is a 42-year-old man from Aurora. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and two other offences.

Police won’t confirm anything about the white vehicle, or provide any insight into why the shooting victim was charged.

However, investigators have released photos of three suspects also wanted in connection with the shooting.

“We believe that man who was shot and the three outstanding suspects are known to one another. Therefore we believe this was a targeted shooting and at this time there is no concern for public safety,” Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford says.

Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.