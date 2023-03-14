Police praise quick-thinking senior for reporting attempted scam

Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims

The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.

Steeve Gagnon is escorted by police into court in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Gagnon is facing charges relating to an incident where a driver of a pickup truck drove into pedestrians, killing two people and injuring nine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Garbage piles up in Paris as pension strike continues

The City of Light is losing its lustre with tons of garbage piling up on Paris sidewalks as sanitation workers were on strike for a ninth day Tuesday. The creeping squalor is the most visible sign of widespread anger over a bill to raise the French retirement age by two years.

    WEATHER | Wintry weather will continue in Montreal as St. Paddy's Day Parade approaches

    The final week of winter will feature more snowy weather for Southwestern Quebec. A low-pressure system over the US Northeast will bring light snow into Montreal through the day on Tuesday. However, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Eastern Townships with up to 20 cm of accumulation in the forecast through Tuesday night.

  • Illegally arrested Montreal protesters demand more sincere apology

    Representatives of illegally detained protesters are demanding that Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and her police chief Fady Dagher publicly and vocally apologize for the infringement of the rights those who were illegally arrested during demonstrations held between 2011 and 2015.

