Police are partnering up with Simcoe County businesses in the hopes of preventing gift card scams.

South Simcoe Police have seen a spike in these scams, saying that fraudsters often call people posing as Canada revenue agents or banking reps.

These callers demand immediate payments in the form of gift cards. There has been an average of a dozen cases each week for the last month.

"This can happen in groups of thousands of dollars to 10, $100 gift cards on today's date. Tomorrow another 10 or 20," says South Simcoe Police Sgt. Henry Geoffroy. "We've had recent cases up to $20,000.”

Often the fraudsters are on the phone with the victims while they're in the store buying the gift cards. The victim then gives them the pin number and funds are downloaded instantly.

Police have teamed up with retailers, placing warning posters at busy kiosks and checkouts. Cashiers have also been trained to engage customers if they see multiple gift cards and suspect a scam.

"If they see an odd purchase of $500, there might be a comment if this is for your grandkids? If the customer comes back with ‘No I have to pay the government this bill I owe’ that allows us to say no you're getting scam," says Kevin Augustyn, a Sobey’s owner.

So far a dozen businesses in Bradford and Innisfil are taking part in the campaign and police are looking to bring others on board.

"We’ve found so many times that when people report the fraud to us, it's too late. This gives us an opportunity to intervene in the process and prevent that transaction from ever happening."