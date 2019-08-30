

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are on the hunt for an alleged bike riding purse snatcher in Barrie.

Officers say the thief struck twice so far in the city's downtown.

They say the young man rode up behind a woman walking on Collier Street on Wednesday and grabbed her purse before pedalling off.

The following day, police say a woman reported seeing a male on a bike smash the front window of her vehicle. They say he stole her purse before riding away towards Mulcaster Street.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both incidents.

The suspect is a white man with a thin build and brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and riding a purple bike.

Anyone with surveillance video of the area or information on the incidents is asked to contact Barrie Police.