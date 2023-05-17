Police officer and citizen receive lifesaving citation for brave water rescue

An off-duty police officer and citizen who didn't hesitate to jump into action when they noticed someone in distress in the waters of Georgian Bay were recognized by the OPP for their lifesaving efforts.

Huronia West OPP presented Scott Flynn and Const. Craig Hassberger with the OPP Commissioner's Citations for Lifesaving following their heroic actions.

Police say the two men swam about 200 metres from shore on Nottawasaga Bay in September 2018 to rescue the man who had already gone underwater.

The duo pulled him back to shore and resuscitated him before paramedics arrived.

"Due to their immediate response, the man survived the near-drowning incident that day," OPP stated in a release on Wednesday.