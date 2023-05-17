Police officer and citizen receive lifesaving citation for brave water rescue

Huronia West OPP Operations Manager Kevin Convey presents the OPP Commissioner's Citations for Lifesaving to Scott Flynn and OPP Const. Craig Hassberger. (Supplied) Huronia West OPP Operations Manager Kevin Convey presents the OPP Commissioner's Citations for Lifesaving to Scott Flynn and OPP Const. Craig Hassberger. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver