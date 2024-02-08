Police now offering reward for information on missing Barrie woman

Barrie Police is now offering a $50,000 reward for information that may help locate a missing Barrie woman.

Autumn Shaganash was first reported missing to police on June 12th, 2023. Shaganash was captured on video surveillance leaving a family member's home on June 9th near Burton Avenue and Franks Way in Barrie at around 11:00 pm.

Shaganash was last seen the next day in the area of Sunnidale Park on June 10th between 10:00 am and noon, around the same time an ALS walk was taking place.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan-coloured leggings, and slip-on Puma sandals and was carrying a black and tan coloured purse.

Police have spent countless hours searching and investigating her disappearance.

"I've been authorized by the Barrie police services board to formally announce a reward of up to $50,000 for information confirming the whereabouts of Autumn Shaganash," says Police Chief Rich Johnston.

Lili Moore is Shaganash's sister.

"It's been almost eight months since we last saw her, and every day has been difficult," says Moore, speaking at a police news conference in Barrie this morning.

Moore thanked the police for the reward in an effort to find her sister.

"Hopefully, the reward will help in finding her and bringing her home," says Moore.

Police say their investigation has led them outside Barrie to Toronto and Sarnia. Shaganash has connections to both communities.

"We are confident that someone has the information we need to reunite Autumn with her family," says Chief Johnston.

Sgt. Brett Carleton is with the Barrie Major Crimes unit with Barrie police and is overseeing the investigation.

"Investigators are confident there is someone out there with information with regards to Autumn's disappearance. No detail is too small. Anyone with information regarding Autmns's disappearance is asked to reach out," says Sgt. Carleton.

"If you saw something or heard something, read something even if you think it's small, I ask you and urge you to reach out and contact the Barrie police service or crime stoppers added Sgt. Carleton.

The family has brought in a private investigator to help in the search.

Derwin Johnson is with Present Truth and Investigations.

"We are in the initial stages of our investigation. We were brought on board about two or three weeks ago. So we are really in the preliminary stages at this point," says Johnson.

Police say their focus remains on finding Shaganash and will continue to look for her until she is found.