

CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are asking for the public to help find a 13-year-old boy from Newmarket.

Aaron Gannage was last seen on Saturday when he left his house on Schaeffer Outlook in the area of Bayview Avenue and St. John's Sideroad.

His family has not been able to reach him since and are concerned for his well-being.

Gannage is five-foot-five and 100lbs with a thin build. He has curly, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Raptors baseball hat, a dark shirt, purple basketball shorts and black and white Addidas shoes. He may be riding an orange KONA bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141.