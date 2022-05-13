Police nab Wasaga Beach man accused of robbing senior

A Wasaga Beach man has been charged with robbery after police say he forcibly pushed a senior to the ground for money.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday on Stonebridge Boulevard in Wasaga Beach.

They say a man in his late-80s was accosted by a stranger who initially introduced himself as a police officer.

Police say that when the suspect asked to see the victim’s wallet, he complied, and then he took the money and pushed the senior to the ground.

Huronia West OPP said it is grateful to the Good Samaritans who witnessed this incident and rushed to the victim’s aid.

They also caution people to be mindful of their surroundings and if someone identifies themselves as a police officer, confirm it with their badge and/or call the police station to verify their identity.

OPP charged a 38-year-old man with robbery with violence, personating a peace officer and failing to comply with a peace order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood in July.

Anyone with information, video surveillance, or dash-cam footage regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).