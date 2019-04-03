Featured
Police nab two suspected thieves after lengthy investigation
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 3:20PM EDT
Provincial police have made two arrests in connection with several break and enters that police say happened at various homes across Caledon since 2017.
The lengthy multi-jurisdictional investigation led police to charging the two accused with multiple offences, including weapons-related charges.
Both suspects are from the Brantford area and are scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court later this month.