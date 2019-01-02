Featured
Police nab two alleged 'stunt drivers' in separate incidents
Generic police radar photo, date unknown. (CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 1:47PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 1:55PM EST
In two separate incidents, police charged two drivers with stunt driving along County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio. In both cases, the motorists were allegedly traveling nearly double the posted speed limit.
On Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m. police say they charged a 25-year-old New Tecumseth man for driving 145km/hr in the posted 80km/hr zone. His licence was suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.
And police say on Christmas Eve an Adjala-Tosorontio teen was charged with allegedly driving 159km/hr on County Road 50 just before 1 p.m.
That driver also had his license immediately suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
Both are scheduled to appear in a Barrie court at a later date.