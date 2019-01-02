

CTV Barrie





In two separate incidents, police charged two drivers with stunt driving along County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio. In both cases, the motorists were allegedly traveling nearly double the posted speed limit.

On Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m. police say they charged a 25-year-old New Tecumseth man for driving 145km/hr in the posted 80km/hr zone. His licence was suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.

And police say on Christmas Eve an Adjala-Tosorontio teen was charged with allegedly driving 159km/hr on County Road 50 just before 1 p.m.

That driver also had his license immediately suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Both are scheduled to appear in a Barrie court at a later date.