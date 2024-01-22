Police nab driver at R.I.D.E. with open liquor in Blue Mountains

Driver arrives at R.I.D.E. stop with open liquor in his car.

Provincial police arrested a Caledon man during a R.I.D.E. stop in the Blue Mountain Village Saturday at about 2 a.m.

When police stopped the car, they noticed open alcohol in the centre console and in the driver’s side door compartment.

Police say a roadside test for sobriety was conducted and it resulted in a fail.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, having open liquour in the car and failing to provide his ownership.

The accused has been served a 90-day driver's licence suspension, the vehicle has been impounded for seven days and he will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at a future date.