

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police arrested a Tay Township man within half an hour of a break-in at an LCBO in Port McNicoll.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the suspect left the store before officers arrived at 11 p.m.on Tuesday.

Police say they found the accused just 27 minutes later with help from the public.

The 23-year-old man was released from police custody with a November court date to answer to the charges.