BARRIE -- Owen Sound police made a quick arrest following an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect was armed with a knife and demanded the teller put cash into a bag. After the teller complied, police say the masked man ran from the bank.

Police say they quickly identified a 34-year-old Chatsworth man as the suspect and less than four hours later, placed him under arrest.

Officers say they found the stolen money and other items used to commit the robbery in the suspect's possession.

The accused faces several charges, including armed robbery and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Detectives credit surveillance video from local businesses with helping to apprehend the suspect.