BARRIE -- Police made a major drug bust in Bradford during a R.I.D.E. check on Wednesday night.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the 5th Line and 5th Sideroad and said they detected a strong odour of marijuana.

The driver showed the officers a small, legal bag of weed, but police claim they noticed more drugs in the backseat.

South Simcoe Police say they confiscated individually packaged amounts of marijuana, cannabis edibles, hashish, and shatter - a type of cannabis concentrate. They also seized money and vape pens.

The 33-year-old driver from Mississauga was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offences. He has been released with a future court date.