Police make major drug bust during R.I.D.E. check in Bradford
South Simcoe Police display drugs allegedly seized during a RIDE check in Bradford on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Police made a major drug bust in Bradford during a R.I.D.E. check on Wednesday night.
Officers stopped a vehicle at the 5th Line and 5th Sideroad and said they detected a strong odour of marijuana.
The driver showed the officers a small, legal bag of weed, but police claim they noticed more drugs in the backseat.
South Simcoe Police say they confiscated individually packaged amounts of marijuana, cannabis edibles, hashish, and shatter - a type of cannabis concentrate. They also seized money and vape pens.
The 33-year-old driver from Mississauga was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offences. He has been released with a future court date.