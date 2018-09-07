Featured
Police make arrest in Richmond Hill abduction
In this image taken from video, a man can be seen brandishing what appears to be a handgun while dragging a woman by her hair in an apparent abduction. (York Regional Police/YouTube)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 5:46PM EDT
Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction after surveillance video showed a man dragging a woman by her hair to a car and driving off.
York regional police say a 27-year-old Toronto wan was arrested on Thursday after a Canada-wide warrant was issued.
Police say the video shows a woman ringing the doorbell of a Richmond Hill home on Aug. 23.
They say the door wasn't answered but video shows a man who appears to be armed with a handgun get out of a parked vehicle and have an altercation with the woman on the porch of the home.
Investigators have said the 28-year-old woman was later found "in good health."
Police say the man is facing nine charges including kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement.