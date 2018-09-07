

Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction after surveillance video showed a man dragging a woman by her hair to a car and driving off.

York regional police say a 27-year-old Toronto wan was arrested on Thursday after a Canada-wide warrant was issued.

Police say the video shows a woman ringing the doorbell of a Richmond Hill home on Aug. 23.

They say the door wasn't answered but video shows a man who appears to be armed with a handgun get out of a parked vehicle and have an altercation with the woman on the porch of the home.

Investigators have said the 28-year-old woman was later found "in good health."

Police say the man is facing nine charges including kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement.