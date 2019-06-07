

CTV Barrie





A 38-year-old man faces charges in connection with a crime spree in Owen Sound.

Police say he's wanted for a number of thefts from car washes, a laundromat and an apartment building.

He faces multiple charges including possession of stolen property and wearing a disguise.

Police say the suspect made two failed attempts to steal money from vending machines causing significant damage, then made off with a piece of the car wash equipment.

Police allege he stole a TV and DVD player from the common room of an east side apartment complex on Thursday.